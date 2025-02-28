He rattled off a list of Trump's offenses against personal liberties and free markets. The president, by circumventing Congress's constitutional spending authority, is making the treasury "essentially the personal piggy bank of one man," which is "extremely dangerous from the libertarian point of view." Trump's attempts to cut federal spending and the workforce, though laudable, "are actually pretty piddling, and some of them may even make the federal budgetary and regulatory situation worse" because of their ham-handed implementation. His takeover of independent federal agencies raises libertarian concerns because it puts massive governmental power "concentrated in the hands of one man." His attempts to dictate school curriculums under the guise of abolishing DEI, and his discrimination against transgender people also offend libertarian principles. The GOP budget that passed the House this week with Trump's help "will massively add to the deficit," Somin pointed out, while doing nothing to stop the major entitlement programs, Medicare and Social Security, from "just handing out money to the nonpoor elderly or even the affluent elderly."

Somin said the handing over of taxpayers' personal information to unvetted members of Musk's team violates personal liberties. Trump's attacks on media outlets critical of him are classic "weaponization of government," Somin added, and his packing of the Justice Department and FBI with loyalists is "scary and dangerous." The presence of "cranks like RFK Jr." overseeing health policy will reduce access to medicines and vaccines, which is "just a straightforward violation of libertarian principles." And the president's crackdown on migration is "a severe restriction on both the economic and personal liberty of native-born Americans. People who want to hire immigrants or engage in social relations with them cannot do that if those people are not allowed to enter the country."