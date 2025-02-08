Trump's Cruel Assault on Legal Immigration

Most of the media coverage and public debate over Trump's new immigration policies focus on his efforts to ramp up mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. But it is also important to emphasize how the new administration has sought to gut much of the legal immigration system. If they succeed, it is likely to cause great harm and injustice to both immigrants and US citizens. My Cato Institute colleague David Bier has a helpful summary of Trump's actions against legal migration so far:

Elsewhere, I have written about Trump's "invasion" executive order that relies on a dangerous legal theory to block nearly all legal migration pathways across the southern border.

In combination, this entails a massive gutting of legal migration. It will predictably consign many thousands of migrants and would-be migrants to a lifetime of poverty and oppression. Particularly egregious are the actions stripping legal status from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans fleeing a brutally oppressive socialist regime. Trump's actions are far from the first unjust immigration restrictions in American history. But never before has the US tried to deport so many people fleeing a regime we ourselves condemn as horrifically oppressive, after those immigrants had entered completely legally.

Trump's actions also include blocking the admission of 1700 previously vetted Afghan refugees, including some who had risked their lives supporting US forces in the Afghan war. This kind of betrayal is both wrong in itself, and likely to be damaging to national security, deterring potential future allies from working with the US to combat terrorism.

In addition to the harm inflicted on immigrants, these actions will also severely damage the US economy, as immigrants contribute disproportionately to entrepreneurship and innovation, and promote economic growth. Cutting immigration will also worsen the federal government's already dire fiscal situation, as most immigrants .are net contributors to the public fisc. And, obviously, making legal migration more difficult is a major factor in incentivizing more of the illegal kind, and causing disorder at the border.

Bier also notes additional actions against legal immigration, that are likely in the offing, including severely curbing visas for legal entry, and ideological litmus tests for immigrants, barring those who "bear hostile attitudes toward [US] citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles." If you are skeptical of government censorship in the domestic context, you should be equally so when it comes to migration. The government should not have the power to restrict freedom of movement based on its subjective assessment of what views qualify as "hostile" to US citizens, culture, or government.

Trump has proposed to make legal migration easier for one group: white Afrikaner South Africans, who are to be prioritized for refugee status. I am all in favor of letting white South Africans immigrate freely. But the idea that they are somehow more threatened by oppression or more worthy of refugee status than, say, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Afghans, is ridiculous and perverse.

Bier concludes that Trump's efforts to throttle legal migration are likely to lead to "four years of indescribable lawlessness, waste, chaos, and economic uncertainty that will leave America smaller, poorer, and less free." I can't disagree.