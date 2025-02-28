Divided Fourth Circuit Denies Partial Stay of Preliminary Injunction Against Executive Order Curtailing Birthright Citizenship

Today a divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit denied the Trump Administration's application for a partial stay of a nationwide preliminary injunction granted by a district court against the implementation of the Administration's Executive Order curtailing birthright citizenship. The denial was largely based upon the question of whether it was appropriate for the district court to grant universal relief and not the merits of the case. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit previously denied an application for emergency relief in parallel litigation challenging the same E.O.

The Fourth Circuit order was entered on behalf of Judge Harris, joined by Judge Gregory. Judge Niemeyer dissented, also focusing on the question of nationwide relief. He would have narrowed the injunction to the parties in the case. Assuming the Trump Administration seeks Supreme Court review, this case would present a clear opportunity for the Supreme Court to (finally) provide guidance on when universal relief is appropriate (and the answer should be "only in special circumstances").

Here are the opinions from the Fourth Circuit. Judge Harris in support of the order:

The government seeks a partial stay of the district court's February 5, 2025, preliminary injunction in this matter. As the parties agree, we consider that request under the traditional factors laid out in Nken v. Holder, 556 U.S. 418 (2009). We find that the government has not shown an entitlement to a stay pending appeal and accordingly deny its motion. Our court has reviewed and approved so-called "universal" or "nationwide" injunctions in the past. See Roe v. Dep't of Def., 947 F.3d 207, 231–33 (4th Cir. 2020); HIAS, Inc. v. Trump, 985 F.3d 309, 326–27 (4th Cir. 2021). As we have explained, a district court has "wide discretion" in fashioning the scope of a preliminary injunction, and that discretion includes, in appropriate cases, the entry of "an injunction extending relief to those who are similarly situated to the litigants." Roe, 947 F.3d at 231–32. The burden is on the government to show that it is likely to prevail in its claim that the district court abused its discretion here, and that the equities favor an atypical "intrusion" into the ordinary judicial process. Nken, 556 U.S. at 427, 433–34. In our view, the government cannot meet that burden. We join the Ninth Circuit in finding that the government has not made a "strong showing" that it is "likely to succeed on the merits" of its argument against universal injunctions. See Washington v. Trump, 2025 WL 553485, at *1 (9th Cir. Feb. 19, 2025)

(quoting Nken, 556 U.S. at 434) (denying similar stay request). Our circuit precedent forecloses the government's position that injunctions extending relief to those "similarly situated" to the plaintiffs are "categorically beyond the equitable power of district courts." Roe, 947 F.3d at 232; see also HIAS, 985 F.3d at 326. And that precedent is based on our understanding that the Supreme Court, too, has "affirmed the equitable powers of district courts, in appropriate cases, to issue nationwide injunctions extending relief to those who are similarly situated to the litigants." Roe, 947 F.3d at 232 (citing Trump v. Int'l Refugee Assistance Project, 582 U.S. 571, 580 (2017) (per curiam)). We are of course aware of separate writings by Supreme Court Justices, emphasized by the government, that express concerns about the propriety of universal injunctions and an interest in taking up that question. But notwithstanding these reservations, the Supreme Court has allowed most universal injunctions to remain in effect during the course of litigation, see, e.g., Biden v. Nebraska, 143 S. Ct. 477 (Mem.) (2022), even in cases in which the Court has ultimately reversed on the merits, see Biden v. Texas, 12 S. Ct. 926 (Mem.) (2021); United States v. Texas, 143 S. Ct. 51 (Mem.) (2022). No decision of the Supreme Court has superseded our precedent in this area, and we have no reason to think the Court will soon announce a change in course. We agree with the government that a court must "mold its decree to meet the exigencies of the particular case," and ensure that a preliminary injunction is not "more burdensome to the defendant than necessary" to provide complete relief to the plaintiffs. See Roe, 947 F.3d at 231 (internal quotation marks omitted). But to the extent the government argues that the district court abused its discretion in fashioning this universal injunction, in particular, we think that claim, too, is unlikely to succeed. As the district court identified, see CASA, Inc. v. Trump, No. 25-cv-00201-DLB, 2025 WL 545840, at *1 (D. Md. Feb. 18, 2025), this case falls within the parameters for universal injunctions we have outlined in our precedent: It enjoins a "categorical policy"; the "facts would not require different relief for others similarly situated" to the plaintiffs; and limiting the injunction would make the citizenship of babies turn on the happenstance of their parents' membership in the plaintiff organizations, causing "inequitable treatment" in an area in which uniformity is needed. See HIAS, 985 F.3d at 326–27; Roe, 947 F.3d at 323–33; see also U.S. Const. art. I, § 8, cl. 4 (empowering Congress to "establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization"). The district court also carefully explained why an injunction limited to the parties – including organizations with hundreds of thousands of members nationwide – would be unworkable in practice and thus fail to provide complete reliefs to the plaintiffs. CASA, 2025 WL 545840, at *1 & n.2; see Nebraska v. Biden, 52 F.4th 1044, 1088 (8th Cir. 2022) (per curiam). "Crafting a preliminary injunction is an exercise of discretion and judgment," see Int'l Refugee Assistance Project, 582 U.S. at 579, and we do not think the government can make the requisite "strong showing," Nken, 556 U.S. at 434, that the district court abused its discretion here. Nor has the government shown that the equities favor the granting of a stay. For well over a century, the federal government has recognized the birthright citizenship of children born in this country to undocumented or non-permanent immigrants, a practice that was unchallenged until last month. The government has not shown that it will be harmed in any meaningful way if it continues to comply, for the pendency of its appeal, with that settled interpretation of the law and consistent executive branch practice. See Washington, 2025 WL 553485, at *2 (Forrest, J., concurring) (explaining that there is no "obvious" need for stay relief where "it appears that the exception to birthright citizenship urged by the Government has never been recognized by the judiciary, see United States v. Wong Kim Ark, 169 U.S. 649, 693 (1899), and where executive-branch interpretations before the challenged executive order was issued were contrary, see, e.g., Walter Dellinger, Assistant Attorney General, Office of Legal Counsel, Legislation Denying Citizenship at Birth to Certain Children Born in the United States, 19 O.L.C. 340, 340-47 (1995)"). It may sometimes be hard to identify which stays disrupt the status quo and are thus disfavored, see Labrador v. Poe ex. rel. Poe, 144 S. Ct. 921, 930 (Mem.) (2024) (Kavanaugh, J., concurring), but the status quo in this case is clear, and adding a bit more time to its century-plus pedigree will not impose any substantial harm on the government. Second, it is notable that the government is not prepared to argue that it will likely prevail on the merits of the Executive Order itself. We are aware of no case – and the government has not cited one – in which a court has stayed a preliminary injunction of a policy, already found likely unlawful, in which the movant did not argue for the policy's legality. Under these circumstances, especially, we are hesitant to disturb a preliminary injunction that maintains the status quo while the lawfulness of the Executive Order is litigated. Finally, we agree with the district court that the public interest favors its preliminary injunction. CASA, 2025 WL 408636, at *16. It is hard to overstate the confusion and upheaval that will accompany any implementation of the Executive Order. Today, virtually every child born in the United States becomes a citizen at birth – allowing us to prove our citizenship with our birth certificates, which identify our place of birth but not the citizenship status of our parents. The Executive Order will do away with that longstanding practice. Even for children born to two citizen parents, a standard birth certificate will no longer suffice to prove citizenship – not under the Executive Order, and not for any other purpose. Existing administrative systems will fail, states and localities will bear the costs of developing new systems for issuing birth certificates and verifying citizenship, and anxious parents-to-be will be caught in the middle. See id.; Br. for Local Gov'ts as Amici Curiae at 10–12, No. 25-cv-00201-DLB, ECF No. 37 (Jan. 29, 2025). The public interest would not be served by courting this chaos while we take up an appeal of an Executive Order that the district court already has found is very likely unconstitutional.

Judge Niemeyer, dissenting: