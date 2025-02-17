Homer Simpson: "No matter how big of an idiot I am, I can never lose my job. I'm like a Supreme Court Justice."

The Simpsons premiered when I was in Kindergarten. I remember watching the Christmas Special in December 1989 on my TV with rabbit-ear antennas and a manual channel dial--no remote control. (We wouldn't get cable till I was in the Fourth Grade.) Nearly four decades later, The Simpsons is still on. I admittedly stopped watching the show in the late 1990s, but from time to time a clip is relevant.

This one provided just enough comic relief (at 1:31):