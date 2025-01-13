"Regulation of Algorithms" Panel at Federalist Society Faculty Conference,

I much enjoyed participating, and I hope some of you will enjoy watching. Here's the panel description:

Opaque algorithms shape what news stories you see on social media, dictate how artificial intelligence answers prompts, and can even decide whether applicants get a mortgage or a job interview. Amidst claims of algorithmic race, gender, and viewpoint discrimination, more and more individuals of all political affiliations are calling for greater government regulation of algorithms, while regulatory skeptics worry that government intervention will impede important technological innovation. This panel will explore the wisdom of efforts to regulate algorithms and how best to frame concerns about algorithmic errors and bias.