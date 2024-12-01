AI Jesus Experiment Said to Be a Success

The AP (Jamey Keaten) reports:

Researchers and religious leaders on Wednesday released findings from a two-month experiment through art in a Catholic chapel in Switzerland, where an avatar of "Jesus" on a computer screen — tucked into a confessional — took questions by visitors on faith, morality and modern-day woes, and offered responses based on Scripture….

[S]ome 900 conversations from visitors — some came more than once — were transcribed anonymously. Those behind the project said it was largely a success: Visitors often came out moved or deep in thought, and found it easy to use….

"What was really interesting (was) to see that the people really talked with him in a serious way. They didn't come to make jokes," said chapel theologian Marco Schmid, who spearheaded the project….

Schmid was quick to point out that the "AI Jesus" — billed as a "Jesus-like" persona — was an artistic experiment to get people thinking about the intersection between the digital and the divine, not substitute for human interaction or sacramental confessions with a priest, nor was it intended to save pastoral resources.

"For the people it was clear that it was a computer … It was clear it was not a confession," Schmid said. "He wasn't programmed to give absolutions or prayers…." …

"For us, it was also clear it was just a limited time that we will expose this Jesus," he said …. "We are discussing … how we could revive him again,"