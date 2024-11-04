Rational Egoist Interview on the Election and Voting for a Lesser Evil

Michael Liebowitz recently interviewed me about the election on his Rational Egoist podcast. Despite the title, this isn't so much a case for Kamala as a case for why she's less bad than Trump. We also discuss the broader issue of the ethics of voting for a lesser evil vs. voting for a third party candidate with no chance of winning.

For more on some of the issues covered in the podcast, see my post "Kamala Harris is a Far Lesser Evil than Donald Trump," and the earlier "The Logic of Voting for a Lesser Evil—and Other Writings on the Morality of Voting." For a complete compendium with links to all my writings related to the election, see here.