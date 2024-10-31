Compendium of Writings About the 2024 Election and Issues at Stake

As election day approaches, here are links to all my writings on the 2024 election and the issues at stake. Except where otherwise noted, these are all posts published right here at the Volokh Conspiracy blog, hosted by Reason. I list these items in reverse chronological order—most recent first:

"Kamala Harris is a Far Lesser Evil than Donald Trump," Oct. 24, 2024. My case for voting for Harris on "lesser evil" grounds.

"Trump's Mass Deportation Proposal Ignores a Huge Economic and Social Cost," The Dispatch, Oct. 24, 2024 (symposium on immigration and the 2024 election). This piece explains why Trump's immigration policy plans are particularly dangerous, and much worse than Harris's far from ideal immigration policies.

"Courts Might Not Stop Trump's Illicit Plans for Mass Deportations, " The UnPopulist, Oct. 16, 2024. This article discusses Trump's plan to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 as a tool for mass deportation.

"Perils of Broad Presidential Power Over Tariffs," Oct. 10, 2024. Why Trump could implement his dangerous tariff plans without the need for new legislation.

"Harris Scales Back Harmful Price Control Proposal,"Sept. 30, 2024. Harris revised her awful price control proposal in a way that makes it less bad.

"Lessons of the Haitian Migrant Cat Scare," Sept. 12, 2024. What we can learn from an egregious episode of anti-immigrant electoral scaremongering.

"Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are Preying on Political Ignorance," The Hill, Sept. 4, 2024. Both candidates have advanced terrible policy proposals that cater to widespread public ignorance.

"What Walz and Vance Get Wrong About Opportunity and Mobility," Aug. 22, 2024. Both VP nominees underrate the value of mobility and "voting with your feet."

"Harris and Trump Offer Terrible Housing Policies," Aug. 18, 2024.

"The Logic of Voting for a Lesser Evil—and Other Writings on the Morality of Voting," Aug. 13, 2024. My explanation of why it's right to vote for a lesser evil, plus pieces on other aspects of the morality of voting.

"Wokeness is Awful. Nationalism is Far Worse," The Dispatch, July 1, 2024. Not directly about the election. But I include it here because it addresses a major ideological tradeoff at stake. Though both are bad, the nationalism embraced by the Trump-era GOP is worse than the wokeness prevalent among many Democrats.

"Thoughts on Biden's Proposed Supreme Court Reforms," July 29, 2024. Biden has left the race, but Democrats continue to back these proposals.

"J.D. Vance, Taxing the Childless, and the Power of Framing,"July 27, 2024. How people think about imposing higher taxes on childless people depends a lot on framing.

"Kamala Harris's Unduly Narrow View of Bodily Autonomy," July 27, 2024. Kamala Harris should broaden her commitment to "my body, my choice" beyond abortion rights.

"Biden's Withdrawal From the Presidential Race Is Not Anti-Democratic," July 23, 2024.

"Biden's Badly Flawed New Housing Plan," July 16, 2024. The Democrats still advocate many of these ideas.

"GOP VP Nominee J. D. Vance is an Enemy of Free Markets," July 15, 2024. Some of the reasons why Vance is awful.

"Thoughts on the Assassination Attempt Against Trump," July 14, 2024.

"More Evidence that Republicans are Now the Party that Benefits From High Voter Turnout," June 15, 2024.

"Inflation, the Economy, and Political Ignorance," May 23, 2024. How ignorance affects one of the biggest issues influencing voters' decisions.

"Setting Issue Priorities," May 14, 2024. How to decide which policy issues to prioritize. The question has obvious relevance to voting decisions.

"Increased Voter Turnout Now Benefits Republicans," Apr. 11, 2024. This trend could upend traditional divisions about voting rights issues.