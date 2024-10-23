The Ohio Solicitor General's office is a frequent litigant challenging federal agency action. Thus it may be no surprise the the Solicitor General supports universal remedies, such as universal vacatur under the Administrative Procedure Act.

The Ohio Solicitor General is not limiting this argument to its legal briefs. Ohio SG Elliot Gaiser and two attorneys in his office, Mathura Sridharan and Nicholas Cordova, have posted an article on SSRN, "The Truth of Erasure: Universal Remedies for Universal Agency Actions," defending this position.

Here's the abstract: