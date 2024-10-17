My New Article on the Role of Mercy and Crime Victims in the Criminal Justice Process

I recently published a law review article in the Texas Law Review's symposium on mercy and the law, concerning the proper role of crime victims in the criminal justice process. Here's the abstract:

What role should mercy play in the criminal justice system? While several of the other symposium's articles here in the Texas Law Review argue for expanding mercy's role, I write to raise a cautionary note. Expanding mercy could potentially conflict with another important feature of contemporary criminal justice: the expanding role of crime victims. Because considerations of mercy focus exclusively on the offender, greater attention to mercy necessarily means less attention to victims. This change in focus would be at odds with a broadly advancing crime victims' movement in this country and, indeed, in many countries around the world. This cautionary point does not assume that all crime victims want a more punitive criminal justice system. To the contrary, many crime victims may argue for mercy. But allowing victims' voices to carry weight only when they advance merciful arguments is inconsistent with the underlying rationale for victim involvement: that victims should have agency to advance their own claims in criminal justice processes.

You can read the whole article here.