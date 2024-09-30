California Prohibits Legacy Preferences in College Admissions

In debates over whether universities should (or should be allowed to) consider race in admissions, it is often pointed out that many universities give preferences to the children of alumni and university donors. It is also fairly noted that such preferences may have racially disparate effects (particularly at institutions that were formerly segregated).

As a legal matter, however, race-based preferences more suspect than other admissions preferences. Under current 14th Amendment's Equal Protection Clause doctrine, the consideration of race by state institutions is inherently suspect (and this standard has been applied to private universities through federal law). Not so many other characteristics that may be used in university admissions processes—including relationships to alumni and benefactors.

Earlier today, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a measure to prohibit legacy and donor preferences in college admissions throughout the state. Of note, the law will apply to both public and private universities, but does not impose meaningful penalties.

From a Politico report: