Criminal Conviction Based on Based on "Only Women Can Be Mothers" and "'Transing' Kids Is Abuse and Homophobia" Signs,

Last Wednesday's decision of a Pennsylvania appellate court in Commonwealth v. Balcom (by Judge Alice Beck Dubow, joined by Judges Deborah Kunselman & Carolyn Nichols) involved a dispute between neighbors. O'Donnell and Collier, a gay couple, lived with their sons "and their daughter, K.H., who is transgender"; Balcom lived next door, "and she and Victim's [O'Donnell's] family have had an acrimonious relationship for several years. Appellant's backyard abuts Victim's backyard, with a fence along the shared property line."

Mr. Collier was parking his car on the street near their home after picking up their sons when Appellant [Balcom], who was in her car, displayed a sign in the rear window of her car that said, "only women can be mothers." The next evening, Victim and his family returned home to find that Appellant had placed a large sign on the fence facing their back yard, and K.H.'s bedroom window, that said "'transing' kids is abuse and homophobia[.]" The sign was only visible from Victim's house or yard and to anyone walking their dogs in the adjacent alley if they "crane[d] their necks."

Victim filed a private criminal complaint against Appellant, in which he referenced the backyard sign and stated that Appellant had been "harassing [his family] for 2 years." Accordingly, the Commonwealth charged Appellant with Harassment, a summary offense.

The Magisterial District Court convicted Appellant and sentenced her to pay a fine of $200. Appellant appealed and proceeded pro se to a de novo bench trial in the Court of Common Pleas ….

Early in the trial, Appellant asked the court if she could object. The court responded "[n]o, you're not an attorney[,]" then reiterated, "[y]ou're not an attorney. You don't get to object[,]" but assured Appellant that the court would "give [her] the opportunity to present [her] side."

Victim then testified in accordance with the above facts, and also explained Appellant's history of making social media posts directed at his family. K.H.'s therapist, Susan Cherian, then testified about the effect that the sign had on K.H.

Appellant chose not to cross-examine Ms. Cherian but told the court that she had a "long list" of questions for Victim, including questions about his role in their conflict, and claimed that Victim had harassed her for years. The court instructed Appellant to "[f]orget the cross-examination, tell me your side of the story." During her testimony, Appellant admitted to posting the yard sign.

The same day, the court convicted Appellant and sentenced her to pay a fine of $200 and court costs.