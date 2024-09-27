Previewing the Next Supreme Court Term

On Tuesday, October 1, I will be participating in the Federalist Society's annual Supreme Court term preview event in Washington, D.C. Those joining me in examining what is in store for October Term 2024 will include Paul Atkins, Lisa Blatt, Erin Hawley, and John Moran. Sarah Isgur will moderate. Registration info is here.

For those interested in a deeper dive in the term's first environmental case, City and County of San Francisco v. Environmental Protection Agency, I moderated this teleforum webinar previewing the case with Prof. Robin Kundis Craig and Andre Monette.

And for folks in Northeast Ohio, I'll be doing a program on the Court with Pete Williams, formerly of NBC News, at John Carroll University on Monday evening.