The Digitalist Papers (on AI and Democracy in America) Now Out from Stanford

Check out the essays here, or buy a Kindle ($1.99) or paperback or hardcover copy on Amazon. The book was put together by Erik Brynjolfsson, Alex "Sandy" Pentland, Nate Persily, and Condoleezza Rice, and by the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, the Stanford Cyber Policy Center, the Project Liberty Institute, the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), and the Hoover Institution (Stanford).

The chapter authors include Eric Schmidt (formerly at Google), Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn), and many others, including—to give some names most likely to be familiar to our lawyer readers—Profs. Larry Lessig (Harvard Law), Nate Persily (Stanford Law), and me. Here's a full list, with links:

Lawrence Lessig, Protected Democracy

Divya Siddarth, Saffron Huang, and Audrey Tang, A Vision of Democratic AI

Lily Tsai and Sandy Pentland, Rediscovering the Pleasures of Pluralism: The Potential of Digitally Mediated Civic Participation

Sarah Friar and Laura Bisesto, The Potential for AI to Restore Local Community Connectedness, the Bedrock of a Healthy Democracy

Jennifer Pahlka, AI Meets the Cascade of Rigidity

Eric Schmidt, Democracy 2.0

John Cochrane, AI, Society and Democracy: Just Relax

Nathaniel Persily, Misunderstanding AI's Democracy Problem

Eugene Volokh, Generative AI and Political Power

Mona Hamdy, Johnnie Moore, and E. Glen Weyl, Techno-Ideologies of the Twenty-First Century

Reid Hoffman and Greg Beato, Informational GPS

James Manyika, Getting AI Right: A 2050 Thought Experiment