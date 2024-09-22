Prof. Paul Robinson & Jeffrey Seaman Guest-Blogging About "Confronting Failures of Justice: Getting Away with Murder and Rape"

I'm delighted to report that Prof. Paul Robinson (Penn) and Jeffrey Seaman will be guest-blogging this coming week about their new book. Here's the publisher's summary:

A systematic study of justice failures is long overdue. As this book discusses, regular failures of justice in serious criminal cases undermine deterrence and the criminal justice system's credibility with the community as a moral authority. The damage caused by unpunished crime is immense and, even worse, falls primarily on vulnerable minority communities. Now for the first time, students, researchers, policymakers, and citizens have a resource that explains why justice failures occur and what can be done about them.

Most murderers and rapists escape justice, a horrifying fact that has gone largely unexamined until now. This groundbreaking book tours nearly the entire criminal justice system, examining the rules and practices that regularly produce failures of justice in serious criminal cases. Each chapter outlines the nature and extent of justice failures in present practice, describing the interests at stake, and providing real-world examples. Finally, each chapter reviews proposed and implemented reforms that could balance the competing interests in a less justice-frustrating manner and recommends one—sometimes completely original—reform to improve the system.

And the jacket blurbs:

Relying on a truly astounding number of case studies, criminological reports, reviews of federal and state laws, and opinion surveys, Confronting Failures of Justice is a mammoth yet incisive documentation of the myriad ways our legal system undermines the goal of ensuring people who commit crimes receive the punishment they deserve. This book's thoughtful compendium of how to rectify these injustices provides policymakers with a recipe for reform that is both eminently feasible and theoretically robust.

—Christopher Slobogin, Milton Underwood Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University; author of Rehabilitating Criminal Justice: Policing, Adjudication and Sentencing

Confronting Failures of Justice is quite simply a tour de force. The writing is compelling, and the subject is urgent. It offers a model of clear thinking about the justice system, carefully assesses where and why justice fails, and presents an important argument about the urgency of doing justice. It is sure to become a classic.

—Austin Sarat, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science, Amherst College

This is the most original and fascinating book on criminal law I have read in years. I learned something important on every page. Liberals and conservatives alike should be receptive to these novel ideas about how serious crime might be reduced.

—Douglas N. Husak, Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Law, Rutgers University; author of The Philosophy of Criminal Law

When a person shouldn't be punished, or is punished too much, the injustice done is easy to see. Harder to see is the injustice at work when those who should be punished are never found, their crimes never solved. Robinson, Seaman and Sarahne do a great service bringing this invisible injustice to light, identifying its many causes, and offering commonsense proposals for reform. Highly recommended.

—Stephen P. Garvey, A. Robert Noll Professor of Law, Cornell Law School

Criminal-law icon Paul Robinson and his esteemed colleagues have produced a text that flips the threadbare contemporary-academic discussion on its head—asking whether a modern-liberal society that seeks to improve the life and circumstances of all its members must take as seriously its moral obligation of imposing just punishment on wrongdoers as it does avoiding unjust punishment on the innocent. So often modern-intellectual discourse is an echo chamber of rut digging commentary that ignores multitudes of alternative paths. Confronting Failures of Justice systematically explores those other avenues. Kudos for producing such a thoughtful analysis.

—Robert Steinbuch, law professor, University of Arkansas at Little Rock

This comprehensive, exhaustively researched book by Paul Robinson, Jeffrey Seaman, and Muhammad Sarahne probes the issues facing criminal justice today, primarily in the English-speaking world. Highly recommended for everyone committed to a just society.

—George P. Fletcher, Cardozo Professor of Jurisprudence, Columbia University School of Law

Confronting Failures of Justice is comprehensive and thoroughly researched, but wears its erudition lightly, offering a vivid and highly readable account of criminal law's failings—and possible ways to mitigate or avoid them—that will engage and inform academics and general readers alike. With numerous compelling real-world illustrations, this book surveys a wide range of grave and troubling injustices, yet leavens its tragic tales with hopeful proposals for reform.

—Michael T. Cahill, emeritus president and dean, Brooklyn Law School

Confronting Failures of Justice brilliantly and non-ideologically interweaves criminal law theory, substance and procedure, painstaking investigation of the criminal justice system, massive statistical research, and illustrative case studies to convincingly document the regular, immensely costly failures of the criminal justice system to do justice. It canvasses the causes of such injustice and, equally important, it offers sensible solutions to the problems created at each stage of the system. It is a balanced, magisterial work that is indispensable for those who seek to understand and to improve American criminal justice.

—Stephen J. Morse, Ferdinand Wakeman Hubbell Professor of Law and professor of psychology and law in psychiatry, University of Pennsylvania