Montana S. Ct.: Abortion Parental Consent Law Violates State Constitution's Express Right to Privacy
From today's opinion in Planned Parenthood v. State, written by Justice Laurie McKinnon:
The Consent Act conditions a minor's right to obtain an abortion on parental consent unless a judicial waiver is obtained. It imposes no corresponding limitation on a minor who seeks medical or surgical care otherwise related to her pregnancy or her child. We decide today that the classification created by the Legislature violates the fundamental right of a minor to control her body and destiny as guaranteed by Article II, Section 10, of the Montana Constitution, without adequate justification from the State. The Consent Act, therefore, cannot be sustained against Plaintiffs' privacy and equal protection challenges.
Because a minor's right to control her reproductive decisions is among the most fundamental of the rights she possesses, and because the State has failed to demonstrate a real and significant relationship between the statutory classification and the ends asserted, we hold that the Consent Act violates the Constitution of the State of Montana.
The Montana Constitution expressly provides,
Right of Privacy. The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest….
Rights of Persons Not Adults. The rights of persons under 18 years of age shall include, but not be limited to, all the fundamental rights of this Article unless specifically precluded by laws which enhance the protection of such persons.
The opinion is long and detailed; if you're interested in the reasoning, read it here.