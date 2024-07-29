The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Justice Kagan's Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference Remarks
Thanks to C-Span, video is now available.
Last week, I noted Justice Elena Kagan's remarks at the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference on Supreme Court ethics, her reaction to losing cases, and other matters. The remarks prompted substantial press coverage and commentary. Now you can view those remarks for yourself, as C-Span has posted video.