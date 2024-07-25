Kamala Harris Failed The California Bar On Her First Try

Vice President Kamala Harris graduated from UC Hastings Law School in 1989, and sat for the July 1989 California Bar. She did not pass on her first try. (Brett Stephens flagged this issue in his column.) According to Politico, Harris spent her 2L summer at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, which offered her a job as a deputy DA after she passed the bar. Harris was admitted one year later in June 1990.

In July 1989, the pass rate for Hastings was 81.4%. The Hastings Law News had this report.

Harris is in good company with other famous people who failed the bar.

And in a coincidence, then-Senator Biden spoke at Hastings in February 1989 during Harris's 3L year.