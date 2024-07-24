Will an Ohio Judge Lose His Law License?

Longtime VC readers may recall the "censorious thuggery" of Geauga County, Ohio Judge Timothy Grendell. His conduct from the bench has long been controversial, but he nonetheless ran for re-election unopposed in 2020.

When I last blogged about Judge Grendell, it was after reports he threatened to hold a mother in contempt of court for having her child tested for COVID-19 even though the test was ordered by a doctor prior to a hospital admission. In another case, Judge Grendell sent two teenage boys to juvenile detention for the weekend because they refused a court-ordered visit from their estranged father.

Judge Grendell's conduct has attracted notice in Ohio, and he is now subject to disciplinary proceedings. Attorneys with the Ohio Supreme Court's Office of Disciplinary Counsel are seeking to have Judge Grendell's law license suspended. According to the attorneys, Judge Grendell is a "quintessential bully" who has repeatedly "abused his power and abandoned his role as a neutral advocate." From their most recent filling:

Our court has disciplined rogue judges in the past. But this state has never seen a judge inflict pain and suffering on two innocent, young, and vulnerable children, while claiming to have acted in their best interests. Respondent acted in his and Glasier's interests and no one else's. Despite respondent's attempt to complicate this disciplinary matter by insinuating that only he could possibly understand the complexity and application of the juvenile rules, this is a simple case. Respondent is a bully who abused his power, abandoned his role as a neutral advocate, and worked to advance Glasier's and his own interests to the detriment of Hartman and her family.

The above concerns the case in which Judge Grendell had two boys detained for refusing to visit with their estranged father. The complaint also raises concerns about Judge Grendell's handling of other matters and political conduct inappropriate for a sitting judge. All filings are available here.

The initial complaint was filed in November 2022, and there was a hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct earlier this year. If the Board recommends sanction, it will be reviewed by the Ohio Supreme Court.