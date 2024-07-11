NYT Round Table on the Supreme Court Term

Baude: There are plenty of examples of the court adhering to its principles even in ruling against right-wing claims — the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau appropriations case, Rahimi (the Second Amendment case), the standing cases that reversed the Fifth Circuit on both mifepristone and social media jawboning.

But I agree with your basic point. The law professor Gerald Gunther once criticized the law professor Alexander Bickel for wanting the Supreme Court to maintain "100 percent insistence on principle, 20 percent of the time." Maybe now we're getting closer to 80 percent of the time, but that remaining percentage is killer.

Shaw: Your piece ends on a tantalizing note: "When dealing with Mr. Trump in particular, the court is so sure that our other institutions cannot be trusted that it fails to look in the mirror." If it looked in the mirror, what do you think it would see?

Baude: See, that line worked so well when I could end with an ambiguity.

Shaw: I know!

Baude: It's no secret that the Supreme Court trusts no institution in America as much as it trusts the Supreme Court. That's not something unique to the Roberts court — we've been living in an age of judicial supremacy for more than 50 years. But I think the court should recognize that all of the flaws and biases it sees in other institutions are potentially true of itself, too. The justices are only human, even if they are really doing their best.