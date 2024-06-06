Oral Argument on the Constitutionality of the Special Counsel

On June 21, Judge Cannon will hold oral argument on the Appointments Clause challenge to Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecution of Donald Trump. The Court granted leave for three amici to argue. I will be presenting argument on behalf of Professor Seth Barrett Tillman and the Landmark Legal Foundation. The other lawyers representing other amici will be Gene Schaerr (Schaerr | Jaffe) and Matt Seligman (Stris & Maher LLP). I've blogged about the case before here and here.

And on Wednesday evening, I was a guest on the Mark Levin Show to talk about the case.