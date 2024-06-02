My Coordinates

Many people have asked me whether my volokh at law.ucla.edu e-mail address will continue to keep working. It will, because I will remain affiliated with UCLA as an emeritus professor (effective July 1); my official title will be Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law Emeritus at UCLA School of Law, as well as Distinguished Research Professor ("Research Professor" in the UC system generally means someone who has retired from teaching but continues to do scholarship).

I will also be working full-time as a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. My official title will be Thomas M. Siebel Senior Fellow, and my e-mail address there will be volokh at stanford.edu. I will be getting e-mail sent to either address.