Adler v. Chemerinsky on the U.S. Supreme Court

Last week, I had the honor and pleasure of participating in a forum at the University of California at Berkeley law school on the U.S. Supreme Court with Dean Erwin Chemerinsky. As one might expect, we disagreed on quite a bit.

The program, "Reshaping American Life: Today's Supreme Court in Historical Context, and its Potential Impact on our Future," was expertly moderated by Justice Carol Corrigan of the California Supreme Court and was the first in a series of programs co-sponsored by the Berkeley Judicial Institute, Bolch Judicial Institute of Duke Law, and the of the American Bar Association Litigation Section.

For those interested, here's a video of the event.