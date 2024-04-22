Brief Challenging Texas Restriction on "Sexual Gesticulations Using Accessories or Prosthetics That Exaggerate … Sexual Characteristics"

I was delighted to sign on to this amicus brief supporting the challenge to Texas's S.B. 12 (Woodlands Pride, Inc. v. Paxton (5th Cir.)), which was filed on behalf of Prof. Dale Carpenter (SMU), Dean Erwin Chemerinsky (Berkeley), the Stanton Foundation First Amendment Clinic at Vanderbilt Law School, and me. Here's a summary of the law, from the brief:

{S.B. 12 restricts "[s]exually oriented performance[s]," which are defined as one that features nudity or "sexual conduct" and "appeals to the prurient interest in sex." See Tex. Penal Code § 43.28(a)(2). Sexual conduct, in turn, is defined as, among other things, "the exhibition of sexual gesticulations using accessories or prosthetics that exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics." Id. § 43.28(a)(1)(E). None of the key terms—"sexual gesticulations," "accessories or prosthetics," "exaggerate"—are further defined. Texas restricts these performances three ways: (1) S.B. 12 criminalizes the performers by making it a crime to "engage[] in a sexually oriented performance" "on public property" where it "could reasonably be expected to be viewed by a child" or "in the presence" of a minor, id. § 43.28(b); (2) it regulates non-public, commercial properties by prohibiting anyone who controls the premises of a commercial enterprise from allowing a restricted performance on the premises in a child's presence, Tex. Health & Safety Code § 769.002; and, (3) it proscribes a municipality or county from authorizing such a performance "on public property" at all or "in the presence of an individual younger than 18," Tex. Loc. Gov't Code § 243.0031(c)(1)–(2). The defined performances are banned regardless of whether they have literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.}

Here's the summary of the argument:

[S.B. 12] is an unconstitutional content-based restriction on First Amendment-protected speech. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that similar laws targeting "sexually oriented" speech are content-based and subject to strict scrutiny.

Even though S.B. 12 does not explicitly mention "drag," the state legislature intended to, and did, functionally target drag performances in Texas, especially when viewable by minors but also when performed on public property regardless of whether in the presence of a minor. See Tex. Penal Code § 43.28(b) (criminalizing "engag[ing] in a sexually oriented performance" "on public property" where it "could reasonably be expected to be viewed by a child" or "in the presence" of a minor); Tex. Health & Safety Code § 769.002 (regulating non-public, commercial properties by prohibiting anyone who controls the premises of a commercial enterprise from allowing a restricted performance on the premises in a child's presence); Tex. Loc. Gov't Code § 243.0031(c)(1)–(2) (proscribing a municipality or county from authorizing such a performance "on public property" at all or "in the presence of an individual younger than 18"); Tex. Loc. Gov't Code § 243.0031(c)(1) (banning municipalities from permitting the restricted performances on public property, full stop); see also Senator Hughes, C.S.S.B. 12 Author's / Sponsor's Statement of Intent (Mar. 30, 2023) (calling for an end to the "recent cultural trend … for drag shows to be performed in venues generally accessible to the public"). For these reasons, S.B. 12 is subject to strict scrutiny. Texas contends that S.B. 12 is not subject to strict scrutiny because it allegedly only bans obscenity and, furthermore, is directed only at the "secondary effects" of the restricted speech. However, neither of these exceptions to strict scrutiny applies here. S.B. 12 restricts far more than obscene speech. Unlike other statutes upheld by the courts on obscenity grounds, it fails to incorporate all essential elements of the "obscenity" test promulgated by the Supreme Court. See Miller v. California, 413 U.S. 15, 24 (1973). Contrary to the statements made by the bill's sponsors, see infra, drag performance, even sexually provocative drag performance, is not obscene under Miller. In one glaring omission, S.B. 12 has no exception for speech that has literary, artistic, political, or scientific value. And the so-called "secondary effects" of the targeted performances raised by Texas—the purported harm to children—is instead a direct effect of the speech, a content-based justification requiring the application of strict scrutiny. Analyzing this exact justification for a similar law, the Supreme Court explicitly held that the "secondary effects" doctrine was "irrelevant." United States v. Playboy Ent. Grp., 529 U.S. 803, 806, 812, 815 (2000); see also Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397, 412 (1989) (holding that a law based on the communicative or emotive impact of speech on its audience is content based and subject to "the most exacting scrutiny" (quoting Boos v. Barry, 485 U.S. 312, 321 (1988))). So, too, here. Because S.B. 12 must be subject to strict scrutiny and is not narrowly tailored to achieve Texas's asserted interest—it is overbroad and lacks a parental consent exception—it should be struck down.

