Upcoming Event on "Solving the Nation's Housing Crisis"

On April 23, the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University will hold an event on "Solving the Nation's Housing Shortage." I will be speaking along with economist Bryan Caplan (George Mason University), author of Build, Baby, Build: The Science and Ethics of Housing, and Jerry Howard, former Director of the National Association of Home Builders. Bryan will discuss his book, which addresses the causes of the housing crisis, and potential solutions. I will speak about how exclusionary zoning—the most significant cause of our housing shortage—violates the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment, and how judicial review can help address the problem. These issues are covered in greater detail in my forthcoming Texas Law Review article on exclusionary zoning (coauthored with Josh Braver).

The event is free and open to the public. Here is the time and address:

12-1 PM, Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University, Van Metre Hall, Rm. 111, 3351 Fairfax Dr., Arlington, VA