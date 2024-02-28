Urinalysis Requirement for Gun Carry Permit Likely Unconstitutional

So held Nassau County (N.Y.) trial judge James P. McCormack last week in In the Matter of Kamenshchik, applying the Second Circuit's recent decision in Antonyuk v. Chiumento.

Antonyuk held (among other things) that "requiring applicants to disclose even pseudonymous names under which they post online imposes an impermissible infringement on Second Amendment rights that is unsupported by analogues in the historical record and moreover presents serious First Amendment concerns." The Kamenshchik court held that, though Antonyuk upheld some modest discretionary judgment on the government's part, "particularly in the area of good moral character or dangerousness, and in the nature of following-up on other information provided," that didn't extend to the urinalysis requirement. And the Kamenshchik court concluded that the urinalysis requirement wasn't otherwise authorized under the Supreme Court's Bruen decision: