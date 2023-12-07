Denmark Bans Desecrating Copies of Holy Books

Deutsche Welle reports on today's actions:

The Danish parliament on Thursday approved legislation that would effectively prohibit Quran burnings in the northern European country.

The law criminalizes the "inappropriate treatment of writings with significant importance for a recognized religious community."

The bill was passed with 94 votes in favor by the 179-member Danish parliament, also known as the Folketing. Seventy-seven votes were cast against the legislation.

Burning, tearing, or defiling religious texts in public could land people with a fine or up to two years behind bars. Destroying a holy text on video and disseminating the footage online could also put offenders in jail….