Self-Described "Transgender" "Pedo" Threatens Blacks, Christians, Children, Ugandan and Kenyan Governments
Some background for the motion to keep defendant in jail pending trial (U.S. v. Alexia N. Willie a/k/a Jason Lee Willie (S.D. Ill.)):
In a recorded interview … at the Sheriff's office, Kennedy, the man with whom WILLIE resides, said that he previously had called the FBI about threats made by WILLIE. Kennedy said that the FBI had come to his house a couple times over the last few years because of WILLIE's online conduct.
He said that WILLIE goes on the internet to find preachers, or republicans, or black people, and said that WILLIE talks to people about how WILLIE is going to "have sex with their kids in the bathroom, and stuff like that." Kennedy said that he's trying to get mental health assistance for WILLIE. Kennedy said that WILLIE goes on different websites while at the residence, including MeetMe. Kennedy said that WILLIE is always yelling at people online and using the n-word and talking about having sex with their kids and references to bathrooms. Kennedy said he has heard WILLIE make threats toward school kids but has not heard of threats to specific schools….
In December of 2018, the FBI received reports of a threat on Facebook in which WILLIE claimed to have killed a preacher that had molested WILLIE and hundreds of other children and that millions would die, and that WILLIE was the entity mentioned by the United Nations coming to change humanity and that God was with WILLIE. In November of 2019, Amazon reported an online threat on Twitch (an online video communication platform often used by gamers) to kill people using bombs and an assertion that WILLIE will feel better when "they [people who discriminate against trans rights]" are dead. The FBI spoke with WILLIE who claimed to not be sincere in the threats and claimed to have no firearms….
On March 28, 2023, one day after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, the FBI received a report that WILLIE posted on Facebook that there would be many more and larger attacks on Christians by transgender people and that Christians would come to know fear like never before. {In the Covenant School shooting, a transgender individual, who was also a former student, shot and killed three adults and three children.}
Here is the text of each of the fourteen video threats, from the indictment:
- [D]efendant stated, "We're out here walking into your school, shooting your children, and I'm gonna tell you right now, I'm gonna be one of them and the FBI isn't gonna stop me, but I'm gonna kill your children out here."
- [D]efendant, who appeared to be talking to an African American man and woman, stated, "… murder you, and it isn't a joke. We're going to war. We're going to kill you. Nigger, you can shut the fuck up. Because I guarantee you, you and your niggers ain't gonna do shit, and can't do shit. You don't have the strength to take us on, I guarantee it. You gonna die, you understand that?"
- [D]efendant stated, "I do what the fuck I wanna do you little fucking cunt. You little nasty fucking bitch. You little nasty fucking bitch. Look how nasty you are. Look at you. We're fucking your children and killing them. We're fucking them and hurting them and killing them and you faggots can't do nothing about us. You can cry. You can fucking cry. You can sit out here on the internet all fucking day and cry. I don't give a fuck how much you cry. I don't really care. You can sit out here all fucking day and cry. Nobody gives a fuck. Nobody cares. Nobody cares. Look how fucking mad you are."
- [D]efendant stated, "Well, I guarantee I'll be in the bathroom raping your Christian daughters, and there ain't nothing you faggots can do about it. You hear me?"
- [D]efendant stated, "You're a pussy, a faggot, online. I'm in the bathroom feeling your little girls' pussies, I'm in there feeling on their pussies. I'm in there feeling on your little girls' pussies. I love feeling on your little girls' pussies. You guys can't do nothing about it. I don't care I'm openly a pedo. I'm openly a pedophile. I literally feel on your girls' pussies. You guys can't do nothing about us. You can cry. Cry. Put me on national television, I don't care. I'm transgender, I'm in the bathroom raping your fucking daughters and I'm openly letting you guys now this. The Republican Party, what are you faggots going to do about us? Be, be men. Be the fucking men that you think you are and step up. But you won't because you're faggots, and you're weak, and you're pussies. You'll never be the fucking men that you think you are."
- [D]efendant made a video call on an online platform in which defendant stated, "We will fuck your daughters in that bathroom, I guarantee it. We will fuck your children up out here, and we are gonna fuck 'em up. [laughs] And you can't do shit about it."
- [D]efendant, in speaking with a woman who appeared to be of African descent and spoke with an accent, stated, "I want you to listen to me closely, I am personally, I am personally, coming to Uganda, and when I get down there, I'm going to assassinate all of the Parliament members. Every fucking last one of them, and I promise you I'm coming to Uganda to kill every fucking member of your parliament in Uganda. And if you want Kenya to stay safe then I advise you not to follow in Uganda's footsteps." [A Newsweek accounts suggest that this was referring to Uganda's anti-homosexuality law; a similar law was at the time being considered in Kenya. -EV]
- [D]efendant stated, "A person in Tennessee walked into one of your schools and shot up a bunch of your Christian daughters. That's not the last of them if you don't shut your fucking mouth. Shut the fuck up out here, you understand me, X? There is nothing you can do about me motherfucker. Okay?"
- [D]efendant stated, "I mean it motherfucker. All's I have is a quick clip on that motherfucker. That means all's I have to do [then uses hand motion and noises simulating loading a handgun] that's it. I'm step up motherfucker and let me put a bullet in your head."
- [D]efendant stated, "There's a lot of transgenders out here that are tired of being picked on and we're going to go into the schools and we're going to kill their fucking children out here, and that's the end of it. We're at war."
- [D]efendant stated, "They're trash, they're Christian trash. They're transphobic, they're homophobic. They're no different than the fucking white supremacists. That's exactly who the fuck they are. Listen, Dave Chappelle and all the blacks out here, all the black people out here talking about trannies and shit, they ain't no different than the white supremacists either. You all bow to the same cross [extends middle finger]." As a woman on screen said that if she saw defendant in a church, she would not want to hurt defendant, but would want to hug defendant, defendant said, "We're gonna bomb them, we're gonna bomb them. We're gonna bomb the churches. We're gonna bomb them. You know it. We're going to kill you motherfuckers."
- [D]efendant stated, " … your women with HIV in the restroom, nigger, with a needle. I'm injecting them. As I walk by, as I walk by, I'm literally going like this and injecting them with HIV, I want you know that." In crosstalk a man asks defendant if that "turns on" or makes defendant "horny," and defendant said, "Shut the fuck up, nigger. I catch you bitches out here with a cross around your neck in that restroom, you better know we're going to hit you with a fucking syringe." The man asked the defendant if he was "a guy or a girl," to which defendant responded, "I don't care what you think nigger, it doesn't matter. We're going to kill you. It doesn't matter, you're going to die. We're going to kill you. We're going to hit it with a fucking syringe." Defendant then used more slurs and said, "I catch your fucking niggers in the bathroom, I'm gonna infect them with HIV, nigger. I don't give a fuck. Know it nigger."
- [D]efendant stated, "For all you motherfuckers out here talking shit, all you men out here. We're corning for your children. We're not going to hurt you. We're not going to hurt you. You have to understand, I know how to get to you, and that's by [pounds fist into palm twice for emphasis] fucking your children. By hurting your children. And that's exactly what we're going to do. When you're sitting out here talking your shit, we're not gonna come for you, we're gonna come for your fucking children. Do you understand me? I'm not a pedo, I don't like children. I'm not attracted to children. I'm just gonna hurt them to hurt you, get it motherfucker. That means we're gonna walk into your schools and we're gonna fuckin' shoot them." A man on the video is seen and heard to ask, "Why do you talk to me like this?," to which the defendant responded, "Watch your fucking mouth out here, motherfucker. You want your kids to be safe. Shut up. If you want your children, if you want your children to be safe…"
- [D]efendant stated, "Ain't nobody gonna stop me. I'm coming for them in the bathrooms and I'm not fucking joking. I'm dead fucking serious. You can tell the FBI, Homeland Security, you can go tell all your niggers out here. But I promise you, I catch your daughters in them bathrooms alone, I am gonna fuck them. I mean I am gonna fucking fuck them until they're dead. And I mean I'm gonna ravage them. I'm gonna reach inside their coochies and I'm gonna pull their intestines out, motherfucker. I am not fucking joking. Do not leave your fucking kids alone anymore. You faggots out here think you're alpha men, you are beta fucking bitches. I am here to let you motherfuckers know, you ain't shit. I am coming motherfuckers. No human can stop me, motherfuckers. Not one."