Self-Described "Transgender" "Pedo" Threatens Blacks, Christians, Children, Ugandan and Kenyan Governments

Some background for the motion to keep defendant in jail pending trial (U.S. v. Alexia N. Willie a/k/a Jason Lee Willie (S.D. Ill.)):

In a recorded interview … at the Sheriff's office, Kennedy, the man with whom WILLIE resides, said that he previously had called the FBI about threats made by WILLIE. Kennedy said that the FBI had come to his house a couple times over the last few years because of WILLIE's online conduct.

He said that WILLIE goes on the internet to find preachers, or republicans, or black people, and said that WILLIE talks to people about how WILLIE is going to "have sex with their kids in the bathroom, and stuff like that." Kennedy said that he's trying to get mental health assistance for WILLIE. Kennedy said that WILLIE goes on different websites while at the residence, including MeetMe. Kennedy said that WILLIE is always yelling at people online and using the n-word and talking about having sex with their kids and references to bathrooms. Kennedy said he has heard WILLIE make threats toward school kids but has not heard of threats to specific schools….

In December of 2018, the FBI received reports of a threat on Facebook in which WILLIE claimed to have killed a preacher that had molested WILLIE and hundreds of other children and that millions would die, and that WILLIE was the entity mentioned by the United Nations coming to change humanity and that God was with WILLIE. In November of 2019, Amazon reported an online threat on Twitch (an online video communication platform often used by gamers) to kill people using bombs and an assertion that WILLIE will feel better when "they [people who discriminate against trans rights]" are dead. The FBI spoke with WILLIE who claimed to not be sincere in the threats and claimed to have no firearms….

On March 28, 2023, one day after the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, the FBI received a report that WILLIE posted on Facebook that there would be many more and larger attacks on Christians by transgender people and that Christians would come to know fear like never before. {In the Covenant School shooting, a transgender individual, who was also a former student, shot and killed three adults and three children.}