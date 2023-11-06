"A Woman Intentionally Crashed Her Car Into What She Thought Was a Jewish School …

So reports ABC-7 Chicago:

When they arrived, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, told officers she had been watching the news and "couldn't breathe anymore," and referenced the Palestinian people.

Police said she had passed the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge several times, calling it the "Israel school," and told officers, "Yes, I did it on purpose." …

However, the building Almaghtheh crashed into is not, in fact, a Jewish school. The Anti-Defamation League says the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge is in fact an extremist organization that is anti-Israel and antisemitic.