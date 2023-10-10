Luttig and French on Section Three: Constitutional Remedy or Pipe Dream?

On Thursday, Checks & Balances is hosting an online forum on whether Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment bars Donald Trump from running again for President due to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The event, "Section Three: Constitutional Remedy or Pipe Dream?" will feature former federal judge J. Michael Luttig and NYT columnist David French in conversation over whether Trump is disquialified under Section Three and what, if anything, state officials or federal courts should do about it. THe online event is at noon, EDT, and is free of charge. Registration info is here.