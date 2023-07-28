Court Rejects First Amendment Challenge to School District's Ban on Students "Misgendering" Classmates

From Chief Judge Algenon Marbley (S.D. Ohio) today in Parents Defending Education v. Olentangy Local School Dist. Bd. of Ed.:

The Board of Education for the School District has issued several policies regarding harassment, bullying, and the use of personal communication devices that are intended to "maintain an education and work environment that is free from all forms of unlawful harassment." To that end, Policy 5517 prohibits students from engaging in discriminatory harassment or bullying based on the personal characteristics of other students, such as their race, national origin, sex, disability, religion, or ancestry. Similarly, Policy 5136 prohibits students from using their personal devices to send messages that threaten, humiliate, harass, embarrass, or intimidate other students. And lastly, the Code of Conduct prohibits speech that involves "discriminatory language," including the intentional misgendering of transgender students—i.e., failing to address a student by their preferred pronouns…. [The Court denies plaintiff's motion for a preliminary injunction] because [plaintiff] has failed to establish a substantial likelihood of success on its First Amendment claim. While schoolchildren do not wholly "shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate," Tinker v. Des Moines Indep. Cmty. Sch. Dist. (1969), kindergarten through 12th grade ("K-12") educators nevertheless retain "comprehensive authority … consistent with fundamental constitutional safeguards, to prescribe and control conduct in the schools." Thus, public schools are permitted to proscribe student speech that "materially disrupts classwork or involves substantial disorder or invasion of the rights of others."