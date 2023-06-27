The Volokh Conspiracy
CONAN the Librarian: A Constitutional Law Treatise from the Library of Congress
Check it out in a 2780-page PDF ("The Constitution of the United States of America: Analysis and Interpretation"), or browse by section here. CONAN is indeed its nickname, at least among some. Thanks to Prof. Seth Barrett Tillman for pointing out that the version covering all the cases through June 30, 2022 is now available.