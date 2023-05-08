"Retroactive Anonymity Is an Oxymoron" + "It Is Never Appropriate to Seal Entire Appeals"

Words from the Seventh Circuit, in Singh v. Amar, 2023 WL 3267851, handed down Wednesday. One can debate the merits of these conclusions, or argue that they are somewhat overstated (e.g., perhaps there might be some basis for sealed appeals in some extraordinary national security cases); and the Seventh Circuit is somewhat more skeptical of pseudonymity and sealing than some other courts are. But in any event, I expect they may be helpful to lawyers opposing sealing or retroactive anonymity (or pseudonymity, which is synonymous in this context).