"Citizen Non-Cooperation and Police Non-Intervention as Causes of Justice Failure and Crime"

A very interesting article by Penn law professor (and leading criminal law scholar) Paul Robinson, together with Jeffrey Seaman and Muhammad Sarahne; here's the bulk of the Table of Contents, which I think offers a good perspective on what the article covers:

II. Citizen Non-Cooperation

A. Witness Intimidation

1. Types of Witness Intimidation

2. Case Example: Latasha Shaw

3. The Nature and Extent of the Problem

4. Public Complaints

5. Reforms Attempting to Reduce Witness Intimidation

6. Recommendation: Protect Witness Identities in Cases of Likely Intimidation

B. The Stop Snitching Movement and Codes of Silence

1. Case Example: Israel Ramirez

2. The Nature and Extent of the Problem

3. Public Complaints

4. Reforms Addressing the Stop Snitching Movement

5. Recommendation

C. Cynicism about Criminal Justice Effectiveness

1. Case Example: Alec Cook

2. The Nature and Extent of the Problem

3. Reforms to Reduce Legal Cynicism

4. Recommendation

D. Community Upset Over Police Use of Force: The False Narrative Problem

1. Case Example: The Shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri

2. The Nature and Extent of the Problem

3. Pushing Back against Community Misperceptions Regarding Police Use of Force

4. Reforms Addressing Community Upset Over Police Use of Force

5. Recommendation

III. Police Non-Intervention

A. Anti-Police Rhetoric and Physical Attacks on Police

1. Case Example: Al Sharpton

2. The Nature and Extent of the Problem

B. De-Policing: Defunding Police and Police Exclusion Zones

1. Case Example: Police-Free Zone in Minneapolis

2. Case Example: De-Policing in Portland

3. The Nature and Extent of the Problem

4. Changing Views on De-Policing

C. Police Demoralization: Early Retirements, Increased Hiring Difficulties, Decreased Hiring Standards, and Understaffing

1. Case Example: Minneapolis Police Shortages and Demoralization

2. The Nature and Extent of the Problem

D. Voluntary Police Non-Intervention: The Ferguson Effect

1. Case Example: The Ferguson Effect in Baltimore

2. Case Example: Police Disengagement in Atlanta

3. The Nature and Extent of the Problem

E. Reforms to Reduce Police Non-Intervention

IV. Recommendation: Create a Police-Community Oversight Commission That Will Help Police Earn Credibility with the Community and That Will Itself Earn Credibility with the Police

A. Improving Police Credibility with the Community

B. The Commission Must Establish Its Own Credibility with the Police