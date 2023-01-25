Would You Prefer to Get Each of Our Posts as an E-Mail?

There are already two ways of getting our posts in your mailbox:

To get the Volokh Daily e-mail, go to https://reason.com/volokh/e-mail-delivery/, enter your e-mail address, and then click on the link in the verification e-mail that you get. To get each post in your Outlook mailbox as it appears: In Outlook 2007, go to Tools / Account Settings / RSS Feeds; in Office 365, go to File / Account Settings / Account Settings / RSS Feeds.

Then, in either version, click on New, enter the RSS address (for us, it's http://feeds.feedburner.com/volokh/mainfeed), click on Change Folder when that option comes up, and set the target folder to be the Inbox.

But we're also wondering whether we should have an option to get our posts delivered as they appear through regular e-mail. Would anyone find that useful? Or would you prefer reading it on the blog, through the Volokh Daily, through the Outlook RSS delivery, or through our Twitter or Facebook feeds, all of which are already available?