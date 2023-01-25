Summer Fellowships from the Institute for Free Speech and The Fund For American Studies

I am pleased to pass along opportunities for summer fellowships.

The Institute for Free Speech is inviting applicants for a Free Speech Summer Associate Legal Fellowship:

The 2023 Institute for Free Speech Summer Associate Legal Fellowship is a unique opportunity for current law school students to explore a career in public interest and First Amendment law. The program is open to students who will finish their first or second year of law school by the summer of 2023.

Fellows are expected to work full time for ten weeks in our Washington, D.C. headquarters, but other arrangements may be available to especially outstanding candidates.

Fellows are eligible to earn $10,000 in salary for their ten weeks of employment.

During the fellowship, students will work with Institute for Free Speech attorneys for a portion of their time. Each fellow will also be expected to complete a project. Applicants are encouraged to be creative in suggesting a project as part of their application. While many projects may produce papers suitable for publication, we will consider any project related to protecting or advancing First Amendment rights.