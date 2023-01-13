Arkansas Governor Nixes Latinx

From Tuesday's Executive Order to Respect the Latino Community by Eliminating Culturally Insensitive Words from Official Use in Government:

WHEREAS: Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles;

WHEREAS: The government has a responsibility to respect its citizens and use ethnically appropriate language, particularly when referring to ethnic minorities;

WHEREAS: According to Pew Research, only three percent of American Latinos and Hispanics use the word "Latinx" to describe themselves;

WHEREAS: The Real Academia Española, the Madrid-based institution which governs the Spanish language, has officially rejected the use of "x" as an alternative to "o" and "a" in Spanish;

WHEREAS: One can no more easily remove gender from Spanish and other romance languages than one can remove vowels and verbs from English; and

WHEREAS: It is the policy of the Governor's administration to prohibit the use of culturally insensitive words for official state government business.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, acting under the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Arkansas, do hereby order the following: