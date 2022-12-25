The Volokh Conspiracy

Die Hard: 'Twas a Christmas Movie

Jake Tapper makes the definitive case to settle a longstanding debate.

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The answer is obviously yes, and not just because it takes place on Christmas eve. The movie's underlying themes—overcoming adversity in pursuit of family reunification and reconciliation—are quit common for holiday fare.

For those who remain doubters, CNN's Jake Tapper makes the case on Twitter–and in rhyme no less. The thread begins here:

The original thread is from a few years ago, but Tapper has added an update: