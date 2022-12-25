The Volokh Conspiracy
Die Hard: 'Twas a Christmas Movie
Jake Tapper makes the definitive case to settle a longstanding debate.
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The answer is obviously yes, and not just because it takes place on Christmas eve. The movie's underlying themes—overcoming adversity in pursuit of family reunification and reconciliation—are quit common for holiday fare.
For those who remain doubters, CNN's Jake Tapper makes the case on Twitter–and in rhyme no less. The thread begins here:
'Twas the night before Christmas
At Nakatomi Tower
When our story of homecoming
When our story of homecoming
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 26, 2017
The original thread is from a few years ago, but Tapper has added an update:
Five years later this poem I wish to amend
To further the argument it's my joy to defend,
About cinema's most perfect Christmas action potboiler —
But please be forewarned THE BELOW IS A SPOILER
???? https://t.co/4mA7X5V38p
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 25, 2022