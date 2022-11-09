Last fall, I lamented the sad state of the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The concierge lounge was closed, and there was no room service. As I arrived for the 2022 Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention, I had hoped that the pandemic cuts would be restored. No such luck. The concierge lounge is still closed. I'm told it will open up in a "few months." I've heard that before. And no room service menu to be found. Not even a QR code link. For much of my adult life, the Mayflower was something of an annual pilgrimage, stepped in tradition. Alas, due to cost-saving measures–do not even try to blame this on social distancing!–the Mayflower wilts. See everyone in the grand hallway!