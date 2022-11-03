Colloquy on the Arbitrariness of Racial Classification in Monday's Oral Argument

In the oral argument from SFFS v. UNC, Justice Alito raised the question, highlighted in my amicus brief and book, of whether the racial and ethnic classifications used by UNC and other universities are so arbitrary as to be unconstitutional. I have posted the colloquy below.

Two comments:

(1) Justice Alito asks why a student of Afghani heritage should be put in the same classification as a Chinese American. In fact, while this is far from clear from the Common Application itself, officially the Asian American classification ends at the Western border of Pakistan, and Afghan-Americans are white. This just goes to show how arbitrary and confusing the classifications are.

(2) Mr. Park for UNC struggles to explain that UNC both considers each student's ethnicity on an individualized basis, but also relies on box-checking because racial heritage is relevant to one's life experiences: "[Plaintiffs' argue] that race says nothing about who you are. And we just don't think that is true when you look at American society as it exists." But that just gets us back to Justice Alito's question: what common "racial" experiences do, say a Filipino, a Vietnamese, and Bangladeshi American have in common, such that they should be considered members of the same classification? "Asian" seems like a rather arbitrary dividing line, especially given that "racially" Asians may be Caucasian, East Asian, Austronesian, or "other" (like indigenous Malaysians.)