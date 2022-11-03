Harvey Silverglate, Co-Founder of FIRE (and Former Director of ACLU-Mass), for Harvard Board of Overseers

Harvey Silverglate, a noted civil rights and criminal defense lawyer, is running for the Harvard Board of Overseers, on a platform of free speech and encouraging debate and viewpoint diversity. Harvey is the co-founder of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (which was recently broadened to be the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression), as well as a member of the ACLU of Massachusetts Board of Directors for 30 years (two as the Board president).

As Jeff Jacoby (Boston Globe) reports,

Ordinarily, overseers are chosen from a slate of insider candidates selected by a committee of the Harvard Alumni Association. But there is an outside route: Candidates can get on the ballot if [3,188] Harvard graduates sign a petition nominating them.

If you're a Harvard alum and would like to see Silverglate as a member of the board, you can sign his petition at https://www.harvey4harvard.com/petition. I would have, had I gone to Harvard. Rumors that Harvard grads who went to Yale for graduate school have their Harvard alumni status automatically revoked are entirely unfounded.