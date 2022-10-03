Oyez! Oyez! Oyez! The October Term 2022 of FantasySCOTUS is now in session

I am honored to open up the 14th Season of FantasySCOTUS. I launched the site back in 2009 when I was still clerking. Now, more than decade later, thousands of Court watchers have made their predictions. Sign up today at FantasySCOTUS.net to predict the outcome of all the blockbusters this term, including Sackett, Merrill, Students for Fair Admission, Moore, 303 Creative, and others.