Ketanji Brown Jackson To Become 104th Associate Justice Thursday At Noon

Tomorrow is not only the last day of the Supreme Court term and Justice Breyer's final day on the Court. It will also be Ketanji Brown Jackson's first day as a part of the Court.

A press release from the Supreme Court reads:

The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 30, at noon at the Supreme Court of the United States. Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., will administer the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer will administer the Judicial Oath in a ceremony in the West Conference Room before a small gathering of Judge Jackson's family. The ceremony will be streamed live on the homepage of the Court's website, www.supremecourt.gov. A formal investiture ceremony will take place at a special sitting of the Court in the Courtroom at a later date.

Although President signed the commission for Jackson's appointment shortly after her confirmation vote, she had not been sworn in as Justice Breyer had yet to retire. With Justice Breyer's announcement that he is retiring tomorrow at noon, however, Justice Jackson can be sworn in -- and she will be. Welcome Justice Jackson!