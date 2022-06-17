Justice Sotomayor Defends Justice Thomas

Justice Sotomayor singled out Justice Thomas for praise. "He is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution," she said, adding that he is a beloved figure there.

"Justice Thomas is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee's name," she said.

Justice Sotomayor said her interactions with Justice Thomas have been instructive. "I suspect I have probably disagreed with him more than with any other justice," she said.

"He has a different vision than I do about how to help people and about their responsibilities to help themselves," she said. "Justice Thomas believes that every person can pull themselves up by their bootstraps. I believe that some people can't get to their bootstraps without help.

"That's a very different philosophy of life, but I think we share a common understanding about people and kindness towards them," she said. "That's why I can be friends with him and still continue our daily battle over our difference of opinions in cases."