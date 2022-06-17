Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court Championship Round

The topic for the 10th Annual Harlan Institute-Ashbrook Virtual Supreme Court competition was NYS Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Last month, the top two teams presented argument at the Georgetown Supreme Court Institute. Presiding were Judge Neomi Rao (U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit), Judge Gregory Maggs (U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces), and Judge Stephen S. Schwartz (U.S. Court of Federal Claims).

Representing the Petitioners were Campbell Collins & Gabriella Lovins from Austin, Texas.

Representing the Respondents were Arjun Kishore & Nicole Orlofsky from Greenwich, Connecticut.

After a well-argued match, the Petitioners narrowly prevailed, and Campbell Collins was selected as best oralist. The students are truly phenomenal, and could participate in any law school moot court competition.

Congratulations to all of the the students, coaches, and parents, who participated.

After the argument, we took pictures outside the Supreme Court--thankfully before the barricades went up.

We plan to launch next year's tournament in August. The topic will be the Harvard and UNC affirmative action cases.