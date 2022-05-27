The Volokh Conspiracy Merch You've Always Wanted

As Eugene noted last month, The Volokh Conspiracy is twenty years old. Eugene fired things up in April 2002, and additional conspirators (including Juan Non-Volokh) joined soon thereafter.

Given we've been around for twenty years, it seems odd we don't have VC merchandise. So, we're going to experiment with offering some. A few initial offerings (mostly t-shirts and mugs) are available here, with more to come.

Feel free to provide recommendations and ideas for potential items in the comments. This is something of an experiment, and we welcome feedback.