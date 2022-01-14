No TRO for Prominent but Pseudonymous Surgeon Suing the University of Michigan for Allegedly Improper Suspension

From Doe v. Board of Regents, decided today by Judge Gershwin Drain (E.D. Mich.); I blogged about the motion for a temporary restraining order two weeks ago:

Plaintiff alleges he is a tenured professor and world-renowned pediatric plastic surgeon who has been improperly suspended from the medical staff and clinical privileges at the University of Michigan and the University of Michigan Health System (collectively "Mid-Michigan"). Presently before the Court is the Plaintiff's Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order and Order to Show Cause Why a Preliminary Injunction Should Not Be Issued, also filed on December 29, 2021. Plaintiff seeks an order enjoining Defendants from reporting Plaintiff's suspension to the National Practitioner Data Bank ("NPDB"), the State Board of Medicine or any other similar entity, as well as requiring Defendants to immediately reinstate Plaintiff's privileges to practice medicine at Mid-Michigan "unless a formal investigation, replete with due process, concludes with a finding that his continued practice would constitute a threat to patient safety." … Plaintiff is a tenured professor of surgery in the Section of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Michigan Medical School. He also serves as a member of the University of Michigan medical staff. In his Complaint, Plaintiff alleges that after raising "concerning administrative practices" related to transparency and accountability at Mid-Michigan, the Board disciplined him for three "non-event matters." The Board allegedly suspended Plaintiff's clinical privileges indefinitely due to the "non-event matters." In March of 2021, Dr. Lozon advised Plaintiff of his right to request a hearing and that his continued suspension triggered Mid-Michigan's statutory responsibility to report Plaintiff's suspension to Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs ("LARA"). The Board also advised Plaintiff that it would report him to the NPDB, which Plaintiff alleges it subsequently did. Plaintiff requested a hearing on March 30, 2021. Plaintiff further claims the Board reopened the "non-event matters" and conducted a peer-reviewed determination of Plaintiff's future at Mid-Michigan. Plaintiff states that the Board compelled him to complete a program in Kansas to address his behavioral concerns. The program purportedly serves troubled physicians with substance addiction illnesses and abusive behavioral issues. Plaintiff's clinical privileges have been suspended for over nine months. Plaintiff has yet to receive his requested hearing and he fears his suspension can last for two years, without a hearing until 2023….