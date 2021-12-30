Should Prominent Surgeon Be Able to Pseudonymously Sue University of Michigan for Allegedly Improper Suspension?

An interesting question raised in Doe v. Board of Regents, just filed yesterday; you can see the motion for TRO, and the motion for leave to file exhibits under seal, which sets forth the argument for pseudonymity:

Plaintiff files this case anonymously because of the extremely sensitive nature of the

case, as Plaintiff's stellar reputation is a critical component to ensuring the public's

trust for him to operate on their children for complex procedures, and Defendants'

threat to report his suspension to the National Practitioner Data Bank and the State

of Michigan Board of Medicine would cause irreparable damage to his reputation

and career. As a result, this suit will require disclosure of information "of the utmost

intimacy," and therefore, Plaintiff is entitled to protect his identity in this public

filing by not disclosing his name.

The papers seem opaque on why the plaintiff was suspended, but here's a passage from the Complaint:

[38.] On more than one occasion, Dr. Doe approached Michigan Medicine leadership to report concerning administrative practices, particularly related to transparency and accountability. [39.] Shortly after Dr. Doe raised his concerns, Michigan Medicine, all of a sudden, decided to bring up three recent non-event matters—none of which had a negative outcome or harmful consequence. [40.] Michigan Medicine used those three recent matters as a basis for suspending Dr. Doe's clinical privileges indefinitely, and advising they were going to report him to the State of Michigan Board of Medicine, and they were going to report him to the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB), which they did.

I sympathize with the doctor's concerns, but I wonder whether they are materially different from those of any other employee plaintiff who claims that he was, say, improperly fired or suspended, but who is worried that identifying himself will just further publicize the allegations against him (however unsound he thinks those allegations are). More broadly, I wonder whether the situation is materially different from a criminal defendant who is worried that the very existence of charges against him will ruin his reputation and career, even if the charges are eventually disproved in court. So let me ask you folks what you think, and in particular whether your reactions fall in one of these four categories: