The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
A Conversation with Jonah Goldberg on Court Reform
I've heard that breaking constitutional norms is a bad thing
I joined Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch on his podcast, The Remnant, to discuss possible reforms to the Supreme Court, the work of the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, and the challenges to judicial independence and constitutional government. We also touch on impeachments and the work of the January 6th committee. And I try to bait David French and Sarah Isgur into inviting me onto their niche podcast.