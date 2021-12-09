D.C. Circuit Rejects Trump Effort to Block Release of Documents to January 6 Committee

This afternoon the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected former President Donald Trump's request for a preliminary injunciton barring hte Archivist from turning over documents requested by the Congressional committee investigating the events of January 6 and Trump's effort to subject the outcome of the 2020 election. Without question the former President will now seek an injunction from the Supreme Court. While such a move might further delay the release of documents, I do not think Trump will ultimately prevail.

Judge Millett wrote the court's 68-page opinion in Trump v. Thompson, joined by Judges Wilkins and Jackson. Interestingly enough, the court decided to issue this opinion on a Thursday afternoon, only ten days after the case was argued, rather than wait to release the opinion in the normal course tomorrow. (The D.C. Circuit generally releases opinions on Tuesday and Friday mornings.)

On first-skim, the opinion seems correct. The former President's executive privilege claim here is particularly weak, given both the subject matter of the material sought and the current President's conclusion that executive privilege does not and should not bar the release of these documents. Further, the congressional interest in these documents is strong, and certainly far greater than it was for the former President's personal financial records.

Here is how Judge Millett summarizes the key issues and the court's conclusions:

The central question in this case is whether, despite the exceptional and imperative circumstances underlying the Committee's request and President Biden's decision, a federal court can, at the former President's behest, override President Biden's decision not to invoke privilege and prevent his release

to Congress of documents in his possession that he deems to be needed for a critical legislative inquiry. On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden's judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents. Both Branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these

documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee's inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power. More specifically, the former President has failed to establish a likelihood of success given (1) President Biden's carefully reasoned and cabined determination that a claim of executive privilege is not in the interests of the United States; (2) Congress's uniquely vital interest in studying the January

6th attack on itself to formulate remedial legislation and to safeguard its constitutional and legislative operations; (3) the demonstrated relevance of the documents at issue to the congressional inquiry; (4) the absence of any identified alternative source for the information; and (5) Mr. Trump's failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure, any distinct and superseding interest in confidentiality attached to these particular documents, lack of relevance, or any other reasoned justification for withholding the documents. Former President Trump likewise has failed to establish irreparable harm, and the balance of interests and equities weigh decisively in favor of disclosure.

The opinion concludes: